NSE moves 637.49m shares worth N5.23bn

Investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday traded 637.49 million shares worth N5.23 billion transacted in 6,354 deals.

This was in contrast with 430.12 million shares valued at N6.62 billion achieved in 4,319 deals on Thursday.

Omoluabi Mortgage Bank was the toast of investors exchanging 139.50 million shares worth N83.70 million.

It was trailed by FBN Holdings with 91.37 million shares valued at N594.95 million, while Sterling Bank traded 51.50 million shares worth N93.69 million.

Access Bank sold 47.27 million shares valued at N382.07 million while UBA exchanged 44.55 million shares with N356.44 million cost.

Also, the market capitalisation rose by N144 billion or 0.90 per cent to N16.206 trillion from N16.062 trillion achieved on Thursday.

Dangote Cement led the gainers’ chart with N5.50 to close at N174.50 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank gained N1.20 to close at N33.50, while Presco improved by N1.10 to close at N67.

Guinness garnered 95k to close at N17.50, while Dangote Sugar Refinery rose by 95k to close at N16.50 per share.

On the other hand, BUA Cement dominated the losers’ chart, dropping N2.45 to close at N43 per share.

Flour Mills lost 40k to close at N27.20, Mansard was down by 20k to close at N2 per share.

NEM Insurance dipped 18k to close at N2.05, while Oando depreciated by 6k to close at N2.70 per share. (NAN)