NSE moves 235.29m shares worth N2.98bn in bearish market

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved 235.29 million shares valued at N2.98 billion in 3,988 deals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the turnover was lower by 7.94 per cent compared with 255.59 million shares worth N2.86 billion traded in 4,418 deals on Thursday.

FBN Holdings dominated the activity chart, accounting for 59.68 million shares valued at N232.01 million.

Guarantee Trust Bank followed with an exchange of 43.56 million shares worth N768 million, while UBA sold 31.12 million shares worth N152.97 million.

Zenith Bank transacted 7.75 million shares worth N322.53 million, while Access Bank traded 15.41 million shares valued at N88.11 million.

However, the market capitalisation of listed equities lost N14 billion or 0.13 per cent to close at N10.993 trillion from N11.007 trillion reported on Thursday.

Also, the NSE All-Share Index which opened at 21,121.20 dipped 26.58 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 21,094.62.

Dangote Cement topped the losers’ chart, dropping N3.40 to close at N125 per share.

MTN Nigeria Communications was down by 80k to close at N92, while C &I Leasing dropped 60k to close at N5.60 per share.

Nigerian Breweries lost 50k to close at N22, while Skyway Aviation Handling dipped 26k to close at N2.37 per share.

On the other hand, Zenith Bank led the gainers’ table, growing by 90k to close at N11.90 per share.

Access Bank followed with a gain of 55k to close at N6.05, while UACN added 50k to close at N7 per share.

Flour Mills garnered 30k to close at N20.50, while Guaranty Trust Bank also increased by 30k to close at N17.60 per share. (NAN)