NSE moves 197.04m shares worth N3.53bn in bearish trading

The Nigerian Stock Exchnage (NSE) on Friday moved 197.04 million shares valued at N3.53 billion shares in 3,989 deals.

This was against 207.26 million shares worth N2.85 billion transacted in 3,842 deals on Thursday.

UACN dominated trading activity with an exchange of 33.02 million shares worth N282.86 million.

It was trailed by Access Bank with 28.73 million shares valued at N263.67 million, while United Bank for Africa sold 24.43 million shares worth N164.12 million.

Zenith Bank traded 18.92 million shares valued at N352.42 million, while Dangote Cement accounted for 12.75 million shares worth N1.79 billion.

The market capitalisation lost N28 billion or 0.22 per cent to close at N12.961 trillion against N12.989 trillion recorded on Thursday.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index dipped 58.18 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 26,855.52 compared with 26,913.70 on Thursday.

MTN Nigeria Communications topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N1 to close at N118 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of 30k to close at N142.70, while United Bank for Africa lost 20k to close at N6.70 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank was also down by 20k to close at N29.90, while UPL declined by 11k to close at N1.35 per share.

Conversely, UACN led the gainers’ table with 55k to close at N8.60 per share.

Access Bank followed with a gain of 20k to close at N9.20, while Dangote Sugar increased by 20k to close N15 per share.

Sterling Bank gained 8k to close at N1.98, while Trans Express garnered 7k to close at 99k per share. (NAN)