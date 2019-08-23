NSE: Market indices upbeat, up by 0.62%

#TrackNigeria Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), for the third consecutive days, maintained a bullish trend to close the week upbeat.

The crucial market indices on Friday appreciated further with a growth of 0.62 per cent.

Specifically, the market capitalisation of listed equities inched N33 billion or 0.62 per cent to N13.524 trillion from N13.441 trillion achieved on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 170.51 points or 0.62 per cent to close at 27, 800.17 points against 27,629.66 posted on Thursday.

An analysis of the price movement table shows that Nestle led the gainers’ table, growing by N10 to close at N1, 230 per share.

Unilever followed with a gain of N2.45 to close at N29.45, Guaranty Trust Bank gained 90k to close at N27.90 per share.

Forte Oil improved by 66k to close at N16, while C & I Leasing also added 60k to close N7.30 per share.

Conversely, Dangote Cement Industry recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ table, declining by 50k to close at N166.50 per share.

Continental Reinsurance trailed with a loss of 10k to close at N1.50, while Dangote Sugar Refinery was down by 10k to close at N1.30 per share.

Triple Gee lost 7k to close at 63k, while Unity Bank declined by 6k to close at 63k per share.

Similarly, the volume of shares traded closed higher with a total of 1.24 billion shares valued at N3.29 billion in 3,644 deals.

This was in contrast with 272.60 million shares worth N4.49 billion exchanged in 3,425 deals on Thursday.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc was the most active stock, trading 900.02 million shares valued at N216 million.

FBN Holding followed with an account of 80.12 million shares worth N401.08 million, while Courtville traded 55.07 million shares valued at N12.11 million.

Access Bank sold 36.42 million shares worth N236.89 million, while Transcorp exchanged 34.56 million shares valued at N36.94 million. (NAN)