The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, on Thursday unveiled its online engineering portal to provide a database for qualified professionals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the portal was launched on Thursday night during a monthly combined virtual/physical general meeting at Ogba-Agege, Lagos.

The chairman, NSE Ikeja, Mr Olutosin Ogunmola, told NAN that the portal would offer members from various fields the opportunity to make their resumes public.

“This would guarantee quality assurance in the engagement of local engineers,” he said.

According to him, engineering holds the key to national development and the branch is trying to eliminate quacks for Nigeria’s speedy development.

“It is engineers that actually change a nation, because development is all about engineering.

“When you want to talk about developed societies you will talk about their good roads and other infrastructure.

“Everything you want to talk about development is engineering based so we want Nigerian engineers to take charge of the country’s development,” he said.

Ogunmola said the portal would help Nigerians find engineering professionals for quality assurance.

“We have seen situations where people are at a loss on how to get qualified engineers for a particular project.

“We also created this platform for our members to project them and I am bold to say it is the first of its kind in the country.

“On the platform you will see verified profiles of engineers belonging to Ikeja branch that can be vouched for,” he said.

He said the branch may later consider other engineers who are not members of Ikeja NSE.

Dr Sunday Popo-Ola, Pioneer Chairman of the London, United Kingdom (UK) Branch of NSE, commended the Ikeja NSE for the laudable project.

Mr Adedoyin Adedeji, an IT Consultant, said the portal was easy to operate.

He said the site could also serve as an interface between employers and employees.

“The employers can get details of professionals, while engineers can get information on opportunities.

“Professional handles enhance opportunities for members,” he said.

He assured that enough firewalls were in place to ensure cyber security against hackers, fraudsters and unnecessary intruders. (NAN)

