NSE confers fellowship on NRC chairman

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has conferred a Fellowship Award on the Chairman of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Ibrahim Musa.

The president of the NSE, Babagana Mohammed, in a statement on Sunday said the NRC Chairman had added significant value to the profession.

According to Mohammed, Musa is still doing same at the NRC following the huge railway projects across the country.

He said Musa was given the recognition based on his outstanding contribution to the Enginering field in Nigerian spanning over three decades.

’’He was conferred with the award at the Nigerian Society of Engineers 16th Fellowship conferment lecture and ceremony held in Abuja.

”The lecture has as its theme”Circular Economy in Medical Waste Management. And Musa is among 120 Engineers who got the enginering honours.”

Earlier, the chairman of NSE, Mr Felix Atume, congratulated the engineers on the fellowship award and urged them to continue to uphold the ethics of the profession for upcoming engineers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa, a 1982 Electrical Engineering graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria has been a COREN registered engineer and NSE members since 1990.

Musa has over 38 years experience in electrical/ICT engineering practice.

As the Chairman, Governing Board of the NRC, he is pursuing government’s agenda in the railway transport sector for safe, effective and modernised railway across the country. (NAN)