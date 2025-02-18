NSE calls for sustainable practices in infrastructure devt.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has emphasised the need for engineers to adopt sustainable practices in infrastructure development to address climate change and population growth

By Angela Atabo

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has emphasised the need for engineers to adopt sustainable practices in infrastructure development to address climate change and population growth.

This call was made by NSE President, Mrs Margaret Oguntala, in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oguntala, delivering the keynote address at the 7th Annual Conference of the Engineering Society of Liberia (ESOL), stressed the important role engineers play in driving technological innovation and sustainable development.

She highlighted Liberia’s vision for sustainable development as an opportunity for engineers to implement innovative solutions.

She urged engineers to leverage sustainable materials, green construction techniques, and digital technologies to build resilient infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water systems, and smart cities, that could withstand the effects of climate change and population growth.

Oguntala also advocated for modular construction to speed up infrastructure projects and reduce costs, as well as the use of recyclable materials to lessen environmental impact.

In the face of rapid technological advancements, urbanisation, and climate change, Oguntala noted that sustainable engineering solutions are critical not only for economic gains but also for ensuring environmental responsibility and resilience.

She emphasised that sustainable development must meet present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own.

Oguntala further urged engineers to leverage innovative technologies and smart strategies to optimise resources while minimising environmental impact.

She also highlighted the importance of off-grid renewable energy solutions to enhance energy access in rural areas and called for public-private partnerships to fund renewable energy projects and implement efficient power distribution.

She stressed the need for collaboration with agronomists to promote sustainable agriculture, improve crop resilience, and develop technologies that benefit smallholder farmers, alongside other strategies such as smart transportation and mobility for sustainable development. (NAN