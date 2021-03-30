The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has debunked the claims by Christian Association of Nigeria,(CAN) alleging marginalisation over the shortlisted Justices of the Court of Appeal.

In a statement Monday, NSCIA said, “The unassailable truth is that Justices of the Court of Appeal (JCAs) are 70 but the North with 19 States has 34 while the South with 17 States has 36. The South thus has more JCAs than the North.

“Meanwhile, out of the 36 JCAs from the South West (where Muslims are a majority), South East and South South (in both of which Muslims have considerable indigenous populations), all the JCAs are

Christians except for Justice Habeeb Adewale Abiru of Lagos state and Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf of Oyo state. But in the three geo-political zones of the North where Muslims are predominant, there are 34 JCAs out of which 15 are Christians.

“In other words, the North East has 4 Muslim JCAs and 7 Christians, the North Central has 6 Muslim JCAs and 7 Christians while the North West has 9 Muslim JCAs and 1 Christian JCA. Of the 36 from the South, only 2 are Muslims.

CAN’S CAMPAIGN OF CALUMNY ON THE SHORLISTED JUSTICES

OF THE COURT OF APPEAL

The attention of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has been drawn to the insinuations and vituperations that trailed the shortlisting of 20

Justices-designate by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC). It would be noted that except it is compelled to do so, the Council has often resisted joining issues with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as a matter of principle.

This is because CAN has proved, times without number, its morbid hatred for

Islam and Muslims, its remarkable capacity for destructive mischief, its dexterous use of scurrilous propaganda and its predilection for always being economical with

the truth as part of the sinister strategy of heating up the polity anytime a Muslim is at the helm of affairs.

It would be recalled that not too long ago, the Council was forced to expose the

marginalisation of Muslims in the successive Boards of the Nigerian Television

Authority (NTA) after CAN made one of its wild and mendacious allegations of

Christian marginalisation. It is actually a wicked strategy and unholy tactics to accuse Muslims of marginalisation though Muslims are the ones being deliberately and systemically marginalised by Christians, who continue to consolidate on the colonial agenda of emasculating Muslims. However, NSCIA would not allow the serial falsehood of CAN and its propensity for character assassination of people on the basis of their religious identity to stand because truth is irrefragable.

To wit, the intransigence of CAN is playing out again in the deliberate distortion of

the issues surrounding the shortlisted 20 Justices-designate. The grouse of CAN, as amplified by some hagiographers masquerading as opinion leaders, is that 13 of the

20 recently shortlisted Justices are from the North and are Muslims. Though the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, on her honour stated unequivocally that the procedure of the appointment followed “due and

usual process” and that the recommendation “was done without any preference for tribe, creed or association”, mischief makers, ethnic jingoists and religious bigots resorted to blackmail. In venting their spleen against the development, CAN especially and its apologists choose to ignore the fact that Muslims are a minority in the religious composition of the Court of Appeal. In a statement filled with bile and bigotry, the so-called religious body expressed its “feelings of sadness, disgust

and anger at the insensitivity demonstrated by the FJSC in compiling the list.

It seems undeniable that the recklessness displayed by the FJSC suggests a steady and gradual descend (sic) to (sic) a process of Islamising the Judiciary of Nigeria.”

The unassailable truth is that Justices of the Court of Appeal (JCAs) are 70 but the North with 19 States has 34 while the South with 17 States has 36. The South thus has more JCAs than the North.

Meanwhile, out of the 36 JCAs from the South West (where Muslims are a majority), South East and South South (in both of which Muslims have considerable indigenous populations), all the JCAs are

Christians except for Justice Habeeb Adewale Abiru of Lagos state and Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf of Oyo state. But in the three geo-political zones of the North where Muslims are predominant, there are 34 JCAs out of which 15 are Christians.

In other words, the North East has 4 Muslim JCAs and 7 Christians, the North Central has 6 Muslim JCAs and 7 Christians while the North West has 9 Muslim JCAs and 1 Christian JCA. Of the 36 from the South, only 2 are Muslims. The

names and details of the Justices are as follows:

S/N Name State Geopolitical

Zone

Religious

Affiliation

Joseph S. Ikyegh Benue North Central Christian Patricia A. Mahmoud Benue North Central Christian Stephen Jonah Adah Kogi North Central Christian S. T. Hussaini Kogi North Central Muslim Ahmad O. Belgore Kwara North Central Muslim M. N. Oniyangi Kwara North Central Muslim F. A. Ojo Kwara North Central Christian Ridwan M. Abdullahi Nasarawa North Central Muslim J. Abungada Nasarawa North Central Christian Amina Wambai Niger North Central Muslim M. B. Idris Niger North Central Muslim PCA Monica Dongban-

Mensem

Plateau North Central Christian Jummai H. Sankey Plateau North Central Christian Total North Central: 7 Christians, 6 Muslims A. M. Talba Adamawa North East Muslim Hussein Mukhtar Bauchi North East Muslim Haruna S.Tsammani Bauchi North East Christian Bitrus G.Sanga Bauchi North East Christian A. G. Mshelia Borno North East Christian Ibrahim S. Bdliya Borno North East Christian Hamma Barka Gombe North East Christian Y. B. Nimpar Gombe North East Christian Mohammed

Danjuma

Taraba North East Christian I. A. Andenyangtso Taraba North East Christian

24 Mohammed

Mustapha

Borno North East Muslim

Total North East: 8 Christians, 3 Muslims

Ali Abubakar Gumel Jigawa North West Muslim Muhammed L.

Shuaibu

Jigawa North West Muslim Abubakar Dati

Yahaya

Kaduna North West Muslim James S. Abiriyi Kaduna North West Christian T. Y. Hassan Kano North West Muslim A. M. Bayero Kano North West Muslim Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Kebbi North West Muslim Jamilu Y. Tukur Katsina North West Muslim A. M. Lamido Sokoto North West Muslim B. B. Aliyu Zamfara North West Muslim Total North West: 1 Christian, 9 Muslims Subtotal (Northern States): 16 Christians, 18 Muslims

35 Raphael C. Agbo Enugu South East Christian

36 U.I Ndukwe-

Anyanwu

Anambra South East Christian

37 Chidi N. Uwa Abia South East Christian

38 C. E. Nwosu-Iheme Imo South East Christian

39 T.N Orji-Abadua Imo South East Christian

40 Obande F. Ogbuinya Ebonyi South East Christian

41 Uchechukwu

Onyemanam

Ebonyi South East Christian

42 Onyekachi A. Otisi Abia South East Christian

43 C.I. Jombo-Ofo Abia South East Christian

44 Paul O. Elechi Ebonyi South East Christian

45 Ugochukwu A.

Ogakwu

Enugu South East Christian

Total South East: 11 Christians, 0 Muslim

46 Ignatius I. Agube Cross River South South Christian

47 Rita N. Pemi Delta South South Christian

48 Ita George Mbaba Akwa Ibom South South Christian

49 Moore A. A.

Adumein

Bayelsa South South Christian

50 O.O. Daniel-Kalio Rivers South South Christian

51 Fatima O. Akinbami Edo South South Christian

52 Biobele A.

Georgewill

Rivers South South Christian

53 Frederick O. Oho Delta South South Christian

54 Joseph E. Ekanem Akwa Ibom South South Christian

55 Abimbola O.

Obaseki-Adejumo

Edo South South Christian

56 Boloukuromo M. Ugo

Bayelsa South South Christian

57 Ebiowei Tobi Delta South South Christian

Total South South: 12 Christians, 0 Muslim

58 Jimi O. Bada Osun South West Christian

59 Oyebisi F. Omoleye Ekiti South West Christian

60 Mojeed A. Owoade Oyo South West Christian

61 A. O. Lokolo-Sodipe Ogun South West Christian

62 Isaiah O. Akeju Ekiti South West Christian

63 Tunde O. Awotoye Osun South West Christian

64 Habeeb A. O. Abiru Lagos South West Muslim

65 Peter O. Ige Oyo South West Christian

66 O. A. Adefope-

Okojie

Ogun South West Christian

67 Mistura O. Bolaji- Oyo South West Muslim

Yusuf

68 E. O. Williams-

Dawudu

Lagos South West Christian

69 Joseph O. Oyewole Osun South West Christian

70 Gabriel O. Kolawole Osun South West Christian

Total South West: 11 Christians, 2 Muslims

Subtotal (Southern States): 34 Christians, 2 Muslims

Subtotal (Northern States plus FCT): 16 Christians, 18 Muslims

Grand Total of all JCAs: 50 Christians (71.4%), 20 Muslims

(28.6%)

However, the three geopolitical zones of the South have only two Muslim JCAs

while the three geopolitical zones of the North have 15 Christian JCAs! Who is

wickedly intolerant?

The cacophony of Christian marginalisation that constitutes the sing-song of CAN is a blatant lie, a deliberate distortion and a devilish strategy of shedding crocodile tears or crying while flogging Muslims with bare-faced oppression and systemic

repression in Nigeria. Though religion preaches love, honesty, sincerity, tolerance, good neighbourliness and kindness, among other virtues, CAN has succeeded in

creating a Nigerian version of Christianity which is anchored on morbid hatred,

undisguised dishonesty, caustic insincerity, religious intolerance, perennial

hostility and outright wickedness. If CAN has its way, it would annihilate Muslims from Nigeria but one billion CANs of calumny unleashed against us cannot

extinguish the light of Islam here and elsewhere, even if they try it!

This is the same strategy underpinning the needless hubbub over hijab in Kwara

state and elsewhere. It is given that the right to hijab is constitutionally guaranteed.

However, to CAN, constitutionality does not matter where intolerance festers and it has resorted to toe the path of violence. Section 38, Subsection 1 of the Nigerian

Constitution (as amended in 2011) states categorically thus:

“Every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion… (either alone or in community with

others, and in public and or in private) to manifest and

propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching practice

and observance;

and Subsection 3 states that:

No person attending any place of education shall be

required to receive religious instruction or to take part in or

attend any religious ceremony or observance if such

instruction ceremony or observance relates to a religion other than his own, or religion not approved by his parent or guardian;

while subsection 4 further states that:

No religious community or denomination shall be prevented

from providing religious instruction for pupils of that

community or denomination in any place of education

maintained wholly by that community or denomination.

The schools in question are public schools which are financed and administered by

the state government. It is even ironical that a number of the female teachers in these schools use hijab. Would CAN also ask the state government to disengage all

the ‘Hijabi teachers’ in the affected schools?

The matter was put to rest in Suit

CA/IL/49/2009 where the appellate court in Ilorin ruled unequivocally that the use of hijab by female Muslims qualifies as a fundamental right under Section 38 of

the Constitution. Also, in AbdulKareem vs Lagos State Government (2016) 15

NWLR (Pt 1535) 177, the Court of Appeal further reaffirmed its decision in

Appeal No CA/IL/49/2009 and upheld the unalloyed right of a female Muslim to

wear hijab to school. However, CAN argued that the use of hijab in the affected

schools will “cause discrimination and allow terrorists to easily identify our

children and wards.” What a jaundiced argument! Assuming that was true, would the withdrawal of all the Hijabi students in the affected schools not make the children to be more easily identified?

It therefore beats imagination that CAN can be so blinded by Islamophobia as to promote anarchy in the land by denying willing Muslim girls the right to hijab in

state-funded schools in Ilorin of all towns, repaying the tolerance of the Muslim hosts with intolerance! Even in the West, willing school girls and professionals are accorded their rights to hijab and a Baptist College in Australia less than two years ago changed its dress code to accommodate its Hijabi student.

However, in Nigeria, CAN leaders appear to practise a different version of Christianity and they undermine democracy by violating the lawful judgements of competent courts of law.

For the purpose of hindsight, Muslims have over the years been bearing their

persecution and marginalisation in Nigeria with religious patience and dignified

forbearance without the NSCIA heating up the polity, occupying public spaces or

inciting confrontation with constituted authorities.

Right-thinking Nigerians are to

ponder what CAN would have done if Christians were to be at the receiving end illustrated with just the following six instances:



a. During the regime of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo between 2003 and 2007, there was not a single Muslim Minister from the entire South-West, South-South, South-East and North-Central, except one Muslim from Nasarawa

state.

 In the period between 2010 and 2013 during Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s

regime, no single Muslim Minister was appointed from the three

geopolitical zones of the South.

 The National Conference of 2014 convened by the Government led by Dr

Goodluck Jonathan was lopsidedly constituted that Muslims were just about one-third of the entire delegates.



While the cross is the symbol of Christianity and the crescent is the symbol of Islam, the cross is used as the symbol of hospitals across Nigeria and the

Federal Government statutorily created the Nigerian Red Cross Society

(NRSC).

 The Federal Government recognises and legitimises the Christian worship

days of Saturday and Sunday as official work-free days in Nigeria.

 The Central Bank of Nigeria pays public funds running into hundreds of

millions of Naira to CAN every year under one guise or the other.

As far as those who run the affairs of CAN are concerned, Nigeria may as well

descend into war since in their demonic calculations, they will dominate Muslims

with the support of their foreign friends and turn Muslim lands to a vast wasteland

as obtainable in some Muslim-majority countries. They fail to realise that the war they are intent on dragging Nigeria into ultimately does not decide who is right but who is left and that no soldier in the real sense ever survives a war as something

dies in him while fighting.

It is in this respect that Muslims in Nigeria and the South in particular are warned to be circumspect in being dragged into the ethnic debate of some phantom states to be created out of Nigeria by some irredentist agitators. It is clear to the blind and

audible to the deaf that the script is a design to further repress Islam and oppress

Muslims in the South and turn them into second class citizens in their own fatherland. Behind the mask of ethnicity that the propagandists wear to deceive the unwary is a religious agenda to obliterate Muslims from the socio-political life of the entire South where hijab would be criminalised and the courts of law would be

disobeyed at will by the so-called elite, as being witnessed in Kwara state.

Muslims who listen to the deceit of ‘those-who-wish-others-evil’ or the rants of their megaphones are bound to regret if they continue to toe their divisive ethnic and religious propaganda.

Muslim opinion leaders, especially politicians, writers

and journalists, are to be wary of being subliminally drawn into what will

potentially destroy them. You cannot trust those who disobey rightful court orders

to guarantee your basic rights when push comes to shove!

It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that the Nigerian Supreme Council for

Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) reiterates its earlier call that the Federal Government

should urgently conduct a full-scale religious census of the entire workforce of its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The statistics would be helpful as it would reveal the states of origin and religious affiliations of the Nigerian

workforce.

Muslims can no longer tolerate the psychological terrorism of those

whose stock-in-trade is campaign of calumny and bigoted propaganda anytime a

Muslim happens to be at the helm of affairs in Nigeria.

This is the way forward at

this time as the vilification of Muslims by CAN can only be redressed by

publishing the statistics and letting the world know who is marginalising who.

Signed:

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary General, NSCIA

For and on behalf of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)

Arc. Haruna Zuberu Usman-Ugwu

Ag. Director of Administration, NSCIA

For and on behalf of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)

