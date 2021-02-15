The Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corp (NCDSC) says it recovered 4,050 metres of power cables worth N5 million from vandals in Ningi Local Government Council in Bauchi State.

Ag. Commandant of the NCDSC in the state, Michael Atunde-Ade, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi.

Atunde-Ade said that officers of the command received intelligent information on the activities of vandals and immediately switched into action to recover the items.