NSCDC’s technology security equipment will curb crime -Youth council

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) says deployment of high technology security equipment by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will strengthen security operations.

The NYCN President, Mr Solomon Adodo, said this when he led his team on a visit to the NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Audi on Friday in Abuja.

Adodo assured of the willingness of youths to key into the technology drive that would ensure security of lives and property.

He said he was happy that since Audi assumed office, the NSCDC deployment of technology was already yielding positive results.

“For a long time, vandalism of oil pipelines and installations, assets of Electricity Distribution Companies and railway sleepers which were an everyday occurrence is gradually becoming history,” he said.

The NYCN president said that introduction of technology at the NSCDC had led to training of thousands of youths to operate, maintain and interpret data generated from the surveillance technology.

“This is a great way of transferring technology and ensuring that the operation and security of data generated thus far is exclusively in the hands of Nigerians and not expatriates as is common with most technological acquisitions.

“We will want to collaborate with NSCDC and other security agencies in building a synergy to sensitise and train the Nigerian youths to be involved in the security of the country,” Adodo said.

He however, berated faceless organisations trying to tarnish the good image of the NSCDC under the leadership of Audi.

He stressed the need to train and mobilise youths in security watch, noting that if they were equipped, they would be involved in intelligence gathering which was critical in security operations.

“Effective intelligence will enable the agency to be proactive in tackling the current security challenges in the country. The council has an army of youths at the localities, the 36 states and the FCT,” he said.

In his response, Audi reiterated his commitment to rejigging, revamping, reengineering, restructuring and rebuilding the agency with key priority on personnel welfare, training and deployment of cutting edge technology in battling insecurity.

He disclosed that there would be introduction of Local Youth Information Corps at the local communities for intelligence gathering across schools.

He noted that this would help to intercept invasion and kidnap by bandits. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...