NSCDC working with security guards to enhance intelligence gathering in FCT – Odumosu

Olusola Odumosu, the FCT Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says the command has intensified intelligence gathering efforts to enhance security in the territory.

Odumosu said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that part of the effort was making NSCDC divisional officers and commanders to work closely with Private Guard Companies for effective intelligence gathering.

The commandant said there was need to redouble efforts in intelligence gathering techniques for the security and safety of residents.

He said this necessitated the robust engagement with PGCs for extensive and timely intelligence gathering and sharing, adding that the PGCs were important to the security architecture of the territory.

“Just as the NSCDC have a comparative advantage in information gathering, so are private guards, because they are closer to the people at the grassroots.

“Their spread and constant interaction with the public while rendering services in protecting private and government facilities provided an advantage in knowing happenings within their territory,” he said.

Odumosu called on well-meaning Nigerians and residents of the FCT to “say something to security agencies whenever they see anything suspicious”.

“In as much as we have our men stationed at nooks, crannies as well as on patrol, the corps cannot cover the entire FCT alone,

”We need citizens to be our eyes and ears at places we are unable to reach as this will go a long way in ensuring that insecurity is curbed,” the commandant added.

According to him, all information received by the corps will be treated in confidentiality and shared with appropriate authorities for proactive intervention. (NAN)