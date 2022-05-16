NSCDC warns illegal security firm operators 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned operators of private security firms in Akwa Ibom to register them or face the consequences of their actions.

The State Commandant of NSCDC in Akwa Ibom, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, gave the warning in Uyo on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He told NAN that the corps has registered 67 Private Guard Companies (PGCs) in the state.

Majekodunmi said that it was mandatory for all private guard companies to register with the corps adding that anything short of that was unacceptable.

“The role of PGC’s is to provide security, protection, information and quality intelligence since they operate in locations of government and private units in every sphere of occupational engagements.

“Through training and oversight supervision activities by NSCDC, they are imbued with cutting edge competence skills and capacity enhancement.

“The concept is in tandem with emerging global trends in the area of public-private partnership to provide security and contain insecurity in the country,” Majekodunmi said.

The state commandant said that NSCDC would not tolerate any unregistered private guard company in the state, especially due to security challenges confronting the country.

He urged individuals and organisations wishing to hire private security guard to cross check with the NSCDC to ensure that they patronised registered ones.

Majekodunmi warned against dealing on adulterated petroleum products, vandalism of transformers and electrical installations in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

