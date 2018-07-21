The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it will not tolerate any private guard companies that failed to comply with the directive on biometric data capturing.

In a statement issued in Lagos, NSCDC Deputy Commandant Daniel Apeh said that the corps Commandant General Abdullahi Muhammadu gave the warning when he met with the operators of private security companies in Lagos State.

Apeh said that the provisions of Section 10 of the Private Guard Companies Act 1986 required biometrics data capturing for all guard companies.

He, however, said that although the operators were given a deadline in June to comply with the directive, it had been extended to accommodate those that had yet to comply.

“The directive is aimed as a measure of crime control in line with Section 3 of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Act 2007 as amended.

“All private guard companies in Nigeria are expected to comply with this directive.

“The Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria is partnering with NSCDC to ensure that the operators comply with the directive.

“We will like to sound a note of warning to all job seekers in the industry to always confirm from NSCDC the status of the company employing them.

“We will not take it lightly with any guard caught working with unlicensed private guard company because they will be arrested and prosecuted with their unlicensed employer,’’ he warned.

He also said that Mr Wilson Esangbedo, the Lagos Zonal Chairman Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, agreed that the exercise would make it easier to eliminate criminals in security industry.(NAN)