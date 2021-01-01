NSCDC wants more cooperation from stakeholders in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has sought for more cooperation and support from the people of the state to ensure enduring peace and security they enjoy.

The Public Relation Officer of NSCDC Kwara Command, Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.

Olasunkanmi said that the people of the state should expect a more secured Kwara.

“All security agencies within the state are working together to make the state a safe place for all.

“We also want the people of Kwara to continue to be law-abiding and more security conscious,” he said.

Olasunkanmi urged the people to be more sensitive in their environment and report any suspected criminal or crime to assist security agencies to safe guard lives and property.

He also said that the command expected more support from Kwara government in term of logistics to assist officers on duty.

“We are also looking forward to a more strengthened synergy with the media and every other stakeholders,” Olasunkanmi said.(NAN)