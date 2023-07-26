NSCDC vows to rid Lagos of oil thieves

By Bukola Adetoye

Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, has vowed to rid the state of oil thieves.

Mr Usman Alfadarai, State Commandant of the corps, made the vow on Wednesday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos.

Alfadarai, spoke against the backdrop of eight suspected oil thieves recently caught while transporting petroleum products, suspected to be adulterated diesel in Ajah area of the state on Sunday.

He said the suspects were caught with a boat conveying 13 industrial tanks, each loaded with 1000 litres of diesel and 50 drums, with each filled with 200 litres of diesel.

The commandant said the action of the suspects were akin to diverting the country’s fortune for personal interest and deterring the country’s growth.

He stressed that the command would not cover up the activities of criminals, adding that the corps’ would ensure 24 hours, seven days surveillance on all the critical infrastructure in the state.

“The command will also ensure all escape route for the criminals are blocked,” he said.

He further said that the command would always hand over the criminal elements to relevant authority for investigation and prosecution. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

