NSCDC vows to investigate alleged harassment of PHED staff

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it will investigate the alleged harassment of Port Harcourt Electrical Distribution Company (PHED) staff by some personnel of the Corps.

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Director Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, on Sunday in Abuja.

Odumosu said that the Corps’ management had received reports that men of the NSCDC, Rivers State Command, allegedly harassed some staff of the PHED, Rumuola in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said that NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, had ordered a full-scale investigation with a view to appropriately instilling the right disciplinary actions on officers found culpable.

“The officers were sent to PHED for enquiry into the unusual power outage experienced by the Command for days, not to intimidate or assault anyone.

“From the report at my disposal, there must have been a misunderstanding between the two parties, which may not have been properly handled.

“However, a committee had been set up to unravel what transpired and in due course, we will deal with the situation appropriately,” the CG said.

Audi expressed displeasure over the actions of his men if found guilty, and promised to get to the root of the matter, reiterating that the Command is commitment to work in synergy with all critical stakeholders in the state.

He said that the PHED remains an essential partner to the corps in the state as the corps has over the years provided security coverage for the company.

He said that the corps is dedicated to protect all critical assets and infrastructures such as oil pipelines, telecommunication equipment, electrical power installations, railways, roads, and schools, among others.

The CG, however, warned officers and men of the command to desist from any public misconduct by applying the golden rule of the corps which is “Humility and Integrity in service delivery” in the discharge of their duties at all time. (NAN)