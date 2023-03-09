NSCDC urges schools to engage registered private security guards

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has called on school authorities to engage registered Private Guard Companies (PGCs) to ensure the safety of students.

Mr Olusola Odumosu, NSCDC Director, Public Relations said this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Odumosu said that it was vital for school operators to take into cognisance the legality of the PGCs to be employed.

He said that school owners should also ensure to employ private guards that are fully registered with the NSCDC.

Odumosu urged schools to carry out research on the background of PGCs, as well as check their working synergy and history with the NSCDC.

The director said that the list of all registered PGCs was readily available at the NSCDC headquarters, Abuja and state commands nationwide.

He said that by checking if a PGC has been licensed, the school would be said to have taken extra security precautionary measures to ensure the safety of schools and its students.

Odumosu said that school teachers should also educate students on security tips, in order to eradicate kidnapping among other security challenges faced by schools.(NAN)