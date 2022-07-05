NSCDC urges new personnel to embrace teamwork 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has urged its new personnel to embrace the spirit of teamwork in tackling security challenges in the country.

Mr John Kumo, Deputy Commandant, NSCDC Bauchi Command, made the appeal during the passing out parade of 176 officers of the Corps on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He also advised the personnel to ensure high level of integrity and honesty in the course of their work, and be professional at all times.

According to him, 176 personnel recruited from across the 20 local government areas of the state completed their training.

“All the 20 local government areas are represented,” he said, and urged the new recruits not to disappoint their communities.

The deputy commandant, however, said only three females were among the new personnel, and called on more women to join the NSCDC.

In a remark, Gov. Bala Mohammed urged the newly-recruited personnel to be dedicated to their responsibilities.

Represented by Alhaji Hashimu Kumbala, Senior Advisor Special Duties, the governor said the country was facing numerous security challenges such as banditry and kidnapping.

“Your coming into the system will definitely go a long way in minimizing crime and criminality in the state in the area of protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

“You have to put the interest of the job first before any other interest, the state is proud of you; you must ensure at all cost the safety of lives and properties,” he said.Meanwhile, 264 new personnel also completed their training in Kaduna State.The Passing Out Parade was reviewed by the Commandant, Nigeria Correctional Service Staff College Kaduna, ACG Victor Benson, who charged them to discharge their duties responsibly and professionally.According to him, the personnel are exposed to various scenario in the course of the training, to enable them to handle the current security dynamics in the country.“You must as a matter of necessity, work very hard to add value to the service in the discharge of your duties wherever you find yourselves.“You are beckoned to surpass records set in the field by past generation of officers of the corps,” he added.Earlier, the NSCDC Commandant in Kaduna State, Mr Idris Adah, said the intakes were trained on weapons handling, drills and NSCDC mandate for efficient law enforcement.He urged them to be courageous, just and fair in their dealings with the public, and synergise with all security agencies in the discharge of their duties. (NAN).

