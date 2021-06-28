NSCDC urges communities, families to use ADR to settle disputes

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has urged communities and families in Enugu State to use the Command’s Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit to resolve communal and family disputes amicably.

The Commandant, NSCDC Enugu State Command, Mr Ezenyimulu Afrika, made the call when he hosted members of Ngwo Clan General Assembly in the Command’s headquarters in Enugu on Monday.

He said that the unit has professional and certified mediators and experienced lawyers in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) who would not only look at evidence but would strive to establish the truth.

“One unique thing about the unit is that it always unites people, community members and family members together after their resolution and settlement.

“There is no winner takes it all; but a win-win situation for all meant to bring lasting peace, unity and love among people.

“The service is free and we can also relocate the venue of the settlement to the community itself,” he said.

He, however, lauded Ngwo community, the host community of the Command headquarters, for being a very peaceful and cooperative community.

The Commandant noted he would take their germane demands, especially the need to employ some its qualified youths in the corps to the NSCDC national headquarters.

“We want the community to organise town hall meetings so that the Command can talk to youths against vices and engage in the use of hard drugs and psycho-active substances.

“We will encourage them to engage in sports and other activities that keep youths engaged physically and socially meant to build peace and economic progress for them,” he added.

The President of Ngwo Clan General Assembly, Chief Kenneth Ani, lauded the commandant and the command for sustained efforts to ensure peace and security in the state.

Ani noted that the command had maintained a cordial relationship with Ngwo community and helped in securing the community better.

“We have made some demands and the Command had assured us to look in to it.

“As a community, we are grateful to the Federal Government for citing the NSCDC Command in Ngwo,” he said. (NAN)

