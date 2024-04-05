NSCDC uncover illegal refinery in Imo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have uncovered an illegal refinery producing diesel in Otulu Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo.

Its spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi stated on Friday in Abuja that more than 95,000 litres of illegally-refined diesel and stolen crude oil, yet to be refined, were found on the site.

He added that pipes linking NNPC’s Oil Mining Lease 20, coking pots, fabricated reservoirs, drums and diesel concealed in cellophane bags were also found at the illegal refinery.

“Other items recovered were galvanised pipes, an electricity generating set, welding machines, electrical filing machines, several vandalised wellhead valves, pumping machines and packs of electrolyte,’’ he stated.

Afolabi assured that investigation had gone underway to arrest operators of the illegal refinery. (NAN)

By Kelechi Ogunleye