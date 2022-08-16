NSCDC trains squad for schools protection

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has trained a specialised female squad for schools protection.

The squad would be deployed to schools nationwide as part of measures to curtail security threats on educational institutions.A statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Olusola Odumosu, said that the Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure at a train-the-trainer workshop on Tuesday in Abuja.

The CG advised the unit to remain focused, resilient and committed to the security of schools, protection of students, teachers and other workers.Audi, represented by Nnamdi Nwinyi, Deputy Commandant General, Crisis and Disaster Management, said the corps had developed strategic plans to enhance security nationwide.

He charged the trainees to expand their capacity by engaging in critical thinking, so as to come up with more robust ideas and solutions to achieve safety in schools.He said that the corps had developed a robust template that will crystallise into more precise action to tackle hostilities and achieve sustainable safe schools in Nigeria.“Nothing in the world could be so precious as our children, which is why we have declared emergency in this sector to mitigate the multi-faceted threats.“Especially attacks on institutions of learning by hoodlums, kidnappers and bandits.“The learning environment should be devoid of violence and crimes in order to attain educational excellence which is key to the growth and development of the nation,” Audi added.According to him, the corps will continue to collaborate with other security operatives in combating all forms of criminalities across the country.In his remark, Chief Executive Officer of Supersonic Limited, Mr Frank Ohwofa, appreciated the corps for granting his company the opportunity to facilitate the training.Ohwofa said that the workshop will interrogate in-depth public emergency security systems that can be deployed by the corps in collaboration with other stakeholders.The official said that the training was also to enhance maximum performance and response time to violent incidences in educational institutions.He charged participants to take advantage of the training to build on their knowledge and experiences on the field.Ohwofa advised state Commandants to pass down the knowledge and skills acquired during the training to all personnel under them. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

