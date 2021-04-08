The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Delta says it has trained 80 officers of its Armed Squad Unit to prevent accidental discharge while on duty.

The state Commandant, Mr Chike Ikpeamonwu said this in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Ekeh Onyekachi, in Asaba on Thursday.

Ikpeamonwu noted that the training subjected the officers to various psychological evaluations.

The state commandant further explained that the training was to ensure mental and physical fitness of every officer in the command.

According to him, psychological evaluation is key to ensuring that officers of the armed squad unit are well trained and properly informed on how to go about their duties.

Ikpeamonwu, however, emphasised the importance of officers strictly maintaining the rule of engagement while on duty. (NAN)

