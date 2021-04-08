NSCDC trains 80 officers in Delta

The Security and Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command Delta says it has trained 80 officers of its Armed Squad Unit to prevent accidental discharge on duty.

The state , Mr Chike Ikpeamonwu said this a statement the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Ekeh Onyekachi, Asaba on Thursday.

Ikpeamonwu noted that the training subjected the officers to various psychological evaluations.

The state further explained that the training was to ensure mental and physical fitness of every officer in the command.

According to him, psychological is key to ensuring that officers of the armed squad unit are well trained and properly informed on how to about their duties.

Ikpeamonwu, however, emphasised the importance of officers strictly maintaining the rule of engagement on duty. (NAN)

