NSCDC trains 472 personnel on weapon handling in 8 months, says FCT Commandant

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command trained 472 personnel between October and May, on proper handling of firearm and weapon.

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, made this known while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Odumosu said that the training was also aimed at protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the FCT and ensuring professionalism within the corps.

He noted that since his assumption of office, the command had conducted three trainings.

“The firearm and weapon handling training at the command started for the first time under my watch and since the commencement of the trainings, operatives experienced significant improvement in handling technologically advanced weapons.

“The officers and men are now better equipped with the practical knowledge needed to ensure security in the territory without harassment, intimidation or being hostile to residents,” he said.

The commandant emphasised that accidental discharge was highly prohibited as any officer found culpable will face the wrath of the law.

“ They are trained on observing the rules of engagement. They can’t just shoot at anyone when on the field. Shooting should be their last resort.

“They are trained on staying focused, mentally and physically prepared, as well as stress management skills which helps in keeping them and the public safe at all times,” he said.

He added that his aim was to ensure that all personnel of the command were properly trained on the right tactics needed to handle weapons during combat operations.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)