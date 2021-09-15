NSCDC trains 45 female rapid response officers in Imo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Imo Command, has deployed 45 female officers into its Rapid Response Squad after the completion of a three months special tactical training.



Commandant of the Command, Michael Ogar said this during the Passing Out Parade of the officers in Owerri on Wednesday.

Ogar said that the three months training was in line with a directive issued by the NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Abubakar-Audu who assumed office in March 2021.



He said that members of the squad have been trained to be physically fit, endure harsh conditions, handle firearms and display civility in their areas of assignment.

The commandant said that the officers would be deployed to schools across the state so as to mitigate rising attacks on schools and kidnapping of pupils and students.

He thanked Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo for providing support and an enabling environment for a successful training of the officers.

“Under my watch, we ensured that these gallant female officers passed through rigorous training to equip them to respond to criminality in their various places of assignments.

“We want them to be the best in Nigeria, providing security especially in schools and we will train more persons if need be”, he said.

Speaking, Gov. Uzodimma, represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, congratulated the officers on successful completion of their training.

He expressed optimism that their training would go a long way in addressing issues of insecurity in the state, especially in schools.

“Kidnapping in schools is fast becoming the order of the day and the NSCDC has shown capacity in the face of this challenge.

“I wish you well as you are deployed to schools and by the grace of God, issues of insecurity will become things of the past “, he said.

A highlight of the event was the display of special drills in anti-ambush, anti-kidnapping, urban patrol and dismantling and assembling of rifles when blindfolded.

Also, awards of excellence were presented to distinguished officers and trainers of the squad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by heads of military and paramilitary agencies as well as traditional rulers in the state. (NAN)

