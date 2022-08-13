NSCDC trains 170 private Security Operatives in Kaduna

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

As part of measures to upscale the capacity to contain the present security challenges affecting our nation, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,NSCDC, Kaduna State Command, has retrained no fewer than 170 operatives of Private Guard Companies,PGCs , across the state.

The first batch of the exercise drew participants from 17 licensed Private Security Companies to equip them with knowledge and skills to curtail the ugly trends of insecurity in the country.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the first batch of the retrained guards, the Kaduna State Commandant, Idris Yahaya Adah said that the training is aimed at implementing the vision of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to sanitise private security sector, in line with global best practices.

Adah pledged the CG’s support to the Private Guard Company’s Department for greater productivity and efficiency in carrying out the Corps’ mandate of monitoring, supervising and regulating the activities of private security outfits in the country.

He reminded the operators, of the Commandant General’s charge to place high premium on credible intelligence sharing, not only with the Corps but other security agencies as a measure to nip crime in the bud.

Adah reiterated that the Kaduna State Command will do everything legally possible to clamp down on any company operating illegally, especially now that Kaduna state and other States in North-West and North East are seriously affected by banditry, kidnapping and insurgency.

He promised to maintain a good working relationship with the Association of License Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, ALPSPN, noting with optimism that such efforts is capable of eradicating quackery in the industry.

Responding on behalf of other members of ALPSPN, the State Chairman, Group Capt. Marcus Tizhe (rtd), commended the efforts of the NSCDC and the Kaduna State command, in particular on the training, expressing hope that the initiative will continue on a regular basis.

The POP was graced by the representative of the National Chairman of ALPSPN, who doubles as the National Financial Secretary, Dr. Dauda Ageni and many Chief Executive Officers of Private Guard Companies in the State.

