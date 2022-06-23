NSCDC trains 150 Divisional, Peace Desk Officers on ADR in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has trained 150 of its personnel on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to sustain peace in Jigawa.

The NSCDC Spokesman in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Shehu said the personnel included Divisional Officers, Outposts Heads and Peace and Conflict Desk Officers in the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

He explained that the training would be continuous to strengthen the capacity of peace officers.

”The training was organised in collaboration with the Corps’ Peace and Conflict Resolution Department at the National Headquarters.

”Personnel were guided on ways to tackle complex aspects of peace building and mediation, in accordance with international best practice.

“The sensitization exercise is aimed at enhancing the performance of peace desk officers in tackling ADR from the concept of early warning and early response mechanism,” he added.

He said the exercise will enhance the capacity of the personnel in handling disputes, especially with the general elections around the corner. (NAN)

