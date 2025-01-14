NSCDC trains 137 operatives on arms handling in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, has re-trained 137 personnel on arms handling to effectively tackle insecurity in the territory.

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Dr Olusola Odumosu, Commandant of the corps in the FCT, disclosed the figure at the passing-out of the batch-B personnel, at the command headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

Odumosu noted that training and retraining was a continuous process, which help in equipping and bringing staff up to date with modern best practices.

”What we are doing here today, is one of the ways we are stepping up our games against criminal elements in the FCT. This is in line with the proactiveness and pace of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

”The officers and men here today, have been retrained and equipped with knowledge and skills in weapon handling through months of rigorous regimentation defined by global standards.

”With this new set of retrained personnel, the command is better positioned to deliver on its core mandates,” Odumosu said.

The commandant congratulated the trainees, adding that their resilience was a testament that they were fully prepared to protect lives and property in the FCT.

”To whom much is given, much is expected. As you are being deployed today to your various places of assignment, remember not to leave your good orientation behind but always give your best.

”Always remember the rules of engagement, be professional in handling your riffles, protect yourself, protect your rifles, protect lives and property,” he advised.

Odumosu further assured FCT residents of the command’s commitment to delivering the NSCDC core mandates.

He appreciated the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi for his continuous support in ensuring that the command soars in the discharge of its duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command, had on Oct. 8, 2024 passed-out 135 batch-A officers and men after successfully undergoing similar training.(NAN)