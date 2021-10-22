NSCDC to train 3,212 teachers on personal security, child protection in Ondo State

Dr Hammed Abodunrin, Ondo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says arrangements have been concluded by the corps to train 3,212 secondary school teachers on personal security and child protection in the state.

Abodunrin spoke on Friday in Akure while speaking with newsmen on the command’s preparedness to curb insecurity in the state.

The commandant explained that there is the need to upscale the skills of the public concerning security.

“In this part of our own world, we discover that people don’t really know about their own security.

“While the best form of security is the one you provide for yourself and the worst form of insecurity is the feeling that you are not secure.

“If anything happens in the street of London or New York, within one or two hours, operatives will get to the root of the matter not because of the technology or expertise alone but because the public over there are also security conscious.

“For the past four months that I resumed here in Ondo State, we have been organising people together and also telling them what insecurity is all about and how they can provide for their own security.

“Is not that we are expecting them to pursue armed robbers but then, there is a step they can take to enhance their own personal security.

“So, arrangement has been concluded to train 3,212 teachers in all secondary schools in Ondo State. We are having about 1,600 secondary schools, we are going to train two teachers from each school in personal security and child protection,” he said.

Abodunrin explained that the command would not train the teachers alone but would give them “train the trainers” skills so that they could go back to their various schools and train the students.

“Teachers have not been telling students about their security but telling them how to cut their nails and look neat.

“Yes, these are good moral lessons, but it is right time now to teach them some security skills,” he said.

The commandant who said the command would be organising the training sector by sector in the state, said some selected private security guards and the media would also be trained so that they could be security conscious when covering events.

“In our own world, journalists are taking a lot of risks, you will discover that journalists dress to press conference the same way they dress to political party rallies and these are not the same things.

“Private security guards will be giving some skills rather than standing in the banks, we want them to be part of security architecture probably in information management to assist us,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the public to be security conscious, especially as the year is coming to an end.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.