NSCDC to strengthen  security around  oil pipeline areas in Lagos

By Bukola Adetoye

Mr Okoro Eweka, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) , Largos State Command,on Thursday said that the corps would continue to strengthen security around oil pipeline areas within the state.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) , Lagos, while reacting to reports about oil theft in parts of the country.

NAN reports that the ad-hoc committee set up by the Senate to investigate oil theft and consequent damage on the nation’s economy had disclosed on Aug. 21 that Nigeria lost about N1.3trillion to oil theft between January and August, 2022.

It reported that the Senate on April 14, constituted a 13-member Ad-Hoc Committee on Oil Lifting, Theft, and the impact on Petroleum Production and Oil Revenues under the chairmanship of Sen. Akpan Bassey, who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum ( Upstream).

Eweka said that the command had ensured the presence of its men around pipeline areas to prevent hoodlums from attacking them to siphon oil

Eweka said,” More than ever, the command will ensure an all the time (24/7) surveillance on the critical infrastructure.

He said that the corps had partnered other security agencies to watch the infrastructure .

He said that the command would not hesitate to expose person(s) or corporate entity that indulges in oil theft.

According to Eweka, vandalism of critical infrastructure and oil theft are eroding the country of great fortune.

Eweka promised that the corps would work harder always to stop vandalism and oil theft. (NAN)

