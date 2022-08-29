NSCDC to dismiss officers engaging in fraudulent acts – Commandant

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday says it will dismiss any officer found engaging in fraudulent acts.

Dr Hammed Abodunrin, Ondo State Commandant of NSCDC, made this known at a three-day retreat organised for 95 senior officers of the command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat held in Ipetu-ijesa, Osun, was organised in conjunction with 209 Quick Response Group, Nigerian Air Force.

The theme of the retreat was “Tactics And Safety Skills Enhancement As A Tool For Tackling Contemporary Security Challenges”.

Abodunrin explained that the retreat was to enhance the skills and knowledge of the officers for better performance.

According to him, the Commandant-General has declared that any personnel of the corps found engaging in fraudulent acts will be dismissed.

“If you think you don’t have knowledge or you are ignorant and you compromised, you will be dismissed because any compromise in civil defence now is dismissal, that’s the Commandant-General’s stand.

“Ignorance is not an excuse, so we have to be up on what we are doing and ensure that we seek for knowledge anywhere we are,” he said.

Abodunrin said that the Corps would continue to work with the military in carrying out its humanitarian and safety services.

The commandant appreciated the Chief of Air Staff for approving the training, to enhance the performance of the officers.

“We are here in Nigerian Air Force to learn more tactics and to enhance our skills for us to be able to confront whatever is confronting the state headlong.

“Moreover, Ondo state has an airport in Akure and there are other challenges, particularly issues of tackling insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, even cultism.

“We have been talking about terrorists, they are also trained, how much more our personnel that are expected to save people,” he said.

According to him, the corps will, therefore, continue to offer quality training for the personnel to serve the country better.

“The only viable tools we can give to our personnel is training and retraining because when you don’t give them adequate training, they will expire.

“So, that is why, when you see people with well-starched or ironed uniforms with nothing upstairs, it’s like expired drugs and we don’t want to fall into that category,” he said.

Abodunrin assured the residents of the state of more protection, and called on the officers to dedicate themselves to the training.

Earlier, Squadron Leader I. G Ezendu, Commander 209 Quick Response Group NAF, Ipetu-ijesa, reiterated NAF’s commitment to continue collaborating with other security agencies to protect and secure the nation.

Also, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Governor of Ondo state commended the NSCDC and NAF for the collaboration, saying one security agency could not do it alone.

“We cannot but commend the effort of security agencies because we are facing serious challenges in Nigeria today.

“This collaboration will further enhance the knowledge and operation of NSCDC because criminals keep on innovating and coming up with new ideas.

“Meanwhile, those saddled with the responsibility have to catch these criminals, as such have to continue to train and retain their personnel,” he said.

He pledged continuous support of the government to all security agencies to deal with security issues across the state. (NAN)

