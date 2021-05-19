The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command in Oyo State, says it plans to deploy about 2,800 personnel for the state local government councils poll on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement by the corps Public Relations Officer, Mr Oluwole Olusegun on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Oluwole said that the state NSCDC Commandant, Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, made the disclosure during a meeting with Divisional Officers across the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) of the state.

“All officers and men of the corps will be on duty on the election day as undercover officers.

“The Agro Ranger and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) of the corps will be deployed to all flash spots in the state,’’ he said.

He urged the electorate to participate in the poll without fear, saying the corps was fully prepared to ensure protection of lives and property of residents.

He advised NSCDC personnel that would be deployed to the 3,886 wards and 4,783 polling units across the state to abide by the guidelines of the state Independent Electoral Commission and be good ambassadors.

He also enjoined traditional rulers, community leaders, and religious leaders to caution their subjects against conducting themselves in a manner that would lead to violence in their vicinity.

Akinsanya said the command and other security agencies were ready to deal decisively with individuals attempting to breach the peace in the state during and after the poll.

He enjoined the electorate to observe COVID-19 protocols and to conduct themselves in orderly and peaceful manner during and after the election.

“In case of emergency you can contact this control room numbers:09070473188, 08058268164,08077513995,09055533303 and 08160317637,” he said. (NAN)

