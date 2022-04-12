NSCDC tasks new personnel on service to fatherland

By Muhammad Nasir

Sokoto State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday urged about 132 of its new recruits to be committed to duty after their training.

Mr Muhammad Dada, NSCDC Commandant in the state made the call in Sokoto at the commencement of their training.

Dada said the training would avail the new personnel of the Corps with tactics aimed at helping them tackle the security challenges in the state and the country at large.

“Today, you are all committed to the service of our father land, therefore, you should all remain set to be make sacrifice in the service of your fatherland.

“Being recruited into the service is not an avenue to become a law breaker, but to always ensure the law of the land is fully protected,” he said.

The commandant, who declared the training open, further urged the new recruits to feel free at the training ground and ask questions whenever the need arises.

He congratulated the new recruits, while assuring them that the state command would continue to ensure adequate training. (NAN)

