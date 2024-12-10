NSCDC stages sensitisation walk against vandalism of national assets in Edo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo on Tuesday staged on a walk to educate the public on the importance of protecting national assets

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo on Tuesday staged on a walk to educate the public on the importance of protecting national assets and infrastructure from being vandalised.

Mr Gbenga Agun, State Commandant of the NSCDC, who led the sensitisation walk, said it was meant to intimate the public of its role in ensuring the protection of the assets at all levels.

“It is to sensitise the people on the importance of guiding our properties, that is, critical national assets and infrastructure from being vandalised,” he said.

Agun pointed out that protecting national assets was a collective responsibility because it encompassed everyone.

According to him, vandalism can be natural or man-made, and that the economic situation in the country can push some people to engage in destructive activities.

The NSCDC boss, however, encouraged the public to report cases of vandalism at any of the divisional offices in all local governments or the outpost stations.

Also speaking, Mr Sule Muhammed, Head of Department, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure of the command, called for intelligence sharing on vandalism of any national assets for prompt action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the walk, which featured the distribution of leaflets to motorists, shop owners, and passersby, began from the command headquarters at the Blessed Avenue in Benin and covered several major roads in the city. (NAN)