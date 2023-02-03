NSCDC Sokoto Command gets new Commandant

By Muhammad Nasir

Mr Bello Argungu, on Friday, assumed office as the Commandant, Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command.

This is contained in a statement in Sokoto, by Hamza Illela, the command’s spokesman.

Illela said that the resumption of Argungu followed his deployment to the command as the new commandant, while his predecessor, Mr Muhammad Dada, had been redeployed to Enugu State.

He said that the new commandant, in his maiden address to the personnel of the corps, sought for absolute loyalty, support and cooperation of the management as well as staffers to move the command forward.

Illela said that the new commandant assured all of his commitment to carry everybody along in the discharge of the corps’ herculean task.

“I want to reiterate the NSCDC’s commitment, in collaboration with sister agencies and all relevant stakeholders in maintaining peace and order.

“This is most especially in the critical time of electioneering.

“Therefore, I want to solicit the support of the good people of Sokoto State in addressing the situation,“ Illela quoted Argungu as saying.

The spokesperson further said that the commandant had given assurance to the public that the corps would be committed to the protection of lives and properties, as well as ensure peaceful coexistence across the state.

Earlier, the outgoing commandant thanked the management and the staffers for the support and cooperation he enjoyed during his stay in the command.

He enjoined all the personnel in the command to extend same gesture to his successor. (NAN)