NSCDC set for hitch-free, transparent elections in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) has restated its commitment to ensure hitch-free and transparent 2023 elections in Sokoto State.

Mr. Muhammad Dada, the NSCDC Commandant in the State made the assertion in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Friday by Mr Hamza Illela, the spokesperson of the command.

Illela quoted Dada as saying that the command was fully prepared for the task ahead of ensuring peaceful elections in the state.

“All the personnel here with us are fully charged to remain non partisan through out the exercise.

“This has become our daily slogan as directed by the NSCDC Commandant General Dr Ahmed Audi,” he said.

Dada restated the pledge of the NSCDC Commandant General that the corps would ensure the welfare of personnel and would not tolerate any form of sabotage.

“Therefore, no officer of the corp will be allowed to align with any political party, but it is expected all will be given fair treatment and consideration,” Dada added.

The commandant reiterated his commitment in cooperating with all security agencies and relevant stakeholders for peace to prevail before, during and after the polls. (NAN)