NSCDC sensitises Badagry residents on grassroots security

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday sensitised residents of Badagry, Lagos State, on the need to be security conscious at the grassroots.

Eweka Okoro, NSCDC Commandant in Lagos State, told stakeholders in Badagry said that the objective of the sensitisation programme was to enlighten the people on how to prevent insecurity in their area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the topic is entitled: “Taking charge of our environment by being security conscious’’.

“We want to teach you how to prevent insecurity in your environment because it is only when you are alive that you can project for the future.

“The command is fully aware of the present state of the nation, so it is necessary that we enlighten the general public on how to secure themselves first,’’ he said.

Represented by Abolurin Olumide, Spokesperson for Lagos State Command, the commandant said that the NSCDC was the closest to the grassroots.

“We work with market women, the youths, school children, NYSC, NGO, religious leaders and institutions to ensure that they feel our impact and get feedback from them.

“We use the information we gather from them to ensure there is peace and security as regards to civil development within our community.

“As we all know that if there is no peace in the grassroots, there can’t be peace at the larger society,’’ he said.

Okoro commended the commanding officer in Badagry, CSC Akinyemi Rasheed, for maintaining good relationship with other security agencies in the area.

Also speaking, Rasheed said the programme was aimed at passing messages to the people of Badagry to be security conscious in their environment.

He urged the residents of Badagry to see the corps as friends, brothers and sisters.

“I want the people of Badagry to see the corps as friends; we are civil defenders, we stay with you and we are the security officials at the grassroots.

“Since my assumption of office here, we have tried to reduce vandalism and petrol bunkering to the barest minimum by arresting many vandals,’’ he said.

Mr Panya Usman, a senior narcotics official at Seme Border, in his address, said most of the crimes committed today in the society were associated with drug abuse.

Usman highlighted different types of drugs and how parents can detect children under their watch that were into drugs.

He advised youths to shun drug abuse for a brighter future.

Mrs Olaita Agbabiaje, of the Salvation Army, an NGO, said human trafficking was a grave crime against humanity.

She elaborated different ways in which people were being trafficked outside the country and sold into slavery.

Also, Mrs Aina Lawal, an official of Lagos State Fire Service, enlightened the stakeholders on how to prevent fire disaster and put out fire before the arrival of the service.

The Coordinator of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Badagry, Pastor Sunday Hunyinbo, urged NSCDC to bring the programme to churches and other public places.

NAN reports that other agencies at the event attended by local council officials, traditional institutions, community leaders, women and youths were Nigeria Correctional Service and Federal Road Safety Corps. (NAN)

