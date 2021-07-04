NSCDC seeks Nigerians’ cooperation against insecurity

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command, has called on Nigerians to cooperate with all security agencies to defeat insecurity.



The state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, made the call when he addressed journalists on Saturday in Uyo.



Majekodunmi said that modern security management was driven by information required by the security agencies to combat kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity.



“The need to see something and say same is very essential as part of the social contract between the government and the citizens.

“Government cannot exist in isolation but through the support of the people.



“The people must support the government.

Government is the representation of the people.

“Nigeria is so fortunate to be a democratic nation, and participation is the cardinal aspect of the of the game,” Majekodunmi said.



According to him, the NSCDC is committed to protecting critical national infrastructure.



“Civil Defence is an establishment that is saddled with cardinal objectives, among which are to ensure that we fight vandals in such a way that the Nigeria economy is protected.



“We also have the responsibility to ensure protection of critical national infrastructure,” he said.



The commandant, who said that the unity of the nation remained sacrosanct as provided by the law, gave the assurance that security agencies would continue to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria.



He said: “The unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct and non-negotiable. Whatever we do, we will work in consonance with other critical stakeholders to install confidence in the Nigerian people.”



Majekodunmi, who assumed duty in Akwa Ibom on June 15, promised to accord due respect for human rights in dealing with members of the public.



He called on Akwa Ibom residents to give security agencies useful information concerning crimes and criminal elements to nib crimes in the bud. (NAN)

