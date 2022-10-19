NSCDC seeks ICPC’s support on forensic psychology training

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is to partner the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to train its personnel on forensic psychology.

NSCDC Head of Forensic and Psychological Services Unit, Dr Tersoo Shaapera said this during a visit to the ICPC Computer Security and Forensic Division, on Wednesday in Abuja.Shaapera said that the partnership was part of development strategies by the corps to step up the fight against crime in the country.“

We are willing to depend on ICPC as a professional partner in addressing the wave of crime nationwide,” he said.Shaapera added that the commission’s experience in forensic psychology would impact positively on the performance of the corps.“The NSCDC which is a lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure and disaster management, among other duties, cannot succeed alone.“Hence, the need for synergy in forensic assistance to enable it succeed in the tasks of arrest, investigation and prosecution of offenders,” he said.

Responding, Dr Olarewaju Awogbemi, Head of ICPC Computer Security and Forensic Division, said joint operations and partnership amongst sister agencies was imperative to the success of their mandates.Awogbemi said that there was need for investigative officers to inculcate the habit of protecting exhibits to be used in prosecuting culprits.He said that the ICPC was willing to train the NSCDC personnel after the ratification of the partnership by the two organisations.“

The commission plans to acquire more state of the art equipment for the department to function more effectively, and is willing to extend support to other agencies for collective success,” he added.Meanwhile, a book titled “Forensic Psychology: A Pathway to Justice, Featuring, Effects of Courtroom Questioning Styles and Memory Recall on the Reliability of Eyewitness Testimony,” has been launched in Abuja.The book, written by Dr Tersoo Shaapera, provides guide on going through court rooms, interviews, trials and other psychological and behavioural patterns.The author hoped that the book would also guide crime scene and forensic investigators, among others.(NAN)

