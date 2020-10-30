NSCDC secures 13 convictions in Akwa Ibom in 5 months

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Akwa Ibom Command, secured 13 convictions and confiscated 3, 000 drums of petroleum products from dealers between February and June. The State Commandant, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, disclosed this on Friday in Uyo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). . “I can tell you that between February and June, we have had about 13 convictions, or I would say 13 judgments and the individuals involved in the cases were 40.

“They were convicted for one crime or the other; including illegal dealing in petroleum products. As a result of the judgments, we have confiscated a lot of petroleum products. “Most of the convictions were for transportation or attempted transportation of petroleum products from Nigerian shores to the Cameroon in drums. “The offenders are mainly fishermen in the creeks. They come to petrol stations to purchase the petroleum products under the guise of taking the products to the creeks, but before you know it, they have diverted to Cameroon.

“And we have been working with the Nigerian Navy on this. So, as we are making our own arrests, the Navy is making their own arrests, but the Navy will later hand over the suspects to us for prosecution,’’Fadeyi said. The commandant commended the judiciary for a good working relationship with the NSCDC, adding that in spite the coronavirus, the agency was still able to secure the convictions.

He said that the over 3, 000 drums of confiscated petroleum products are in the possession of the NSCDC and would be auctioned if they were in good condition or destroyed if bad. The commandant said that the command would continue to do its best in the protection of government critical infrastructure. He appealed to youths across the state to eschew violence and embrace peace to enhance development in their communities. (NAN)