NSCDC resolves conflict between farmer, herder in Kwara

April 26, 2021



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Agro Ranger Special Unit, Kwara Command, resolved a conflict between a farmer, Yusuf Igboona, and a herder, Tijani Dogo.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, in a statement on Monday in Ilorin said the conflict occurred at its outpost station in Banni.

”On April 24 around 1:20pm, a case of mischief was at Divisional office by one Yusuf Igboona of Oke-Igbona against one Tijani Dogo of Banni.

”According to the complainant, cows belonging to the suspect grazed and destroyed yam farm on Banni road worth ₦40,000.

”He was able to catch one of the cows and brought it to NSCDC DHQ Banni,” Afolabi said.

He added that the suspect was invited and upon interrogation he confessed to committed the offence.

”The complainant demanded for ₦40,000, but the suspect pleaded to pay ₦25,000 which the complainant later agreed upon.

”After mediation between the two, the suspect paid the said ₦25,000 and the case was resolved amicably,” Afolabi said.

He explained that the Agro Ranger Special Unit was created to protect farmlands and farmers against bandits.

”Also, mediating in the recurring farmers/herders conflict in the would part of their duties,” Afolabi said. (NAN)

