The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Agro Ranger Special Unit, Kwara Command, has resolved a conflict between a farmer, Yusuf Igboona, and a herder, Tijani Dogo.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, in a statement on Monday in Ilorin said the conflict occurred at its outpost station in Banni.

”On April 24 around 1:20pm, a case of mischief was reported at our Divisional office by one Yusuf Igboona of Oke-Igbona against one Tijani Dogo of Banni.

”According to the complainant, cows belonging to the suspect grazed and destroyed his yam farm on Banni road worth ₦40,000.

”He was able to catch one of the cows and brought it to NSCDC DHQ Banni,” Afolabi said.

He added that the suspect was invited and upon interrogation he confessed to have committed the offence.

”The complainant demanded for ₦40,000, but the suspect pleaded to pay ₦25,000 which the complainant later agreed upon.

”After our mediation between the two, the suspect paid the said ₦25,000 and the case was resolved amicably,” Afolabi said.

He explained that the Agro Ranger Special Unit was created to protect farmlands and farmers against bandits.

”Also, mediating in the recurring farmers/herders conflict in the country would be part of their duties,” Afolabi said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

