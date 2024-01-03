NSCDC rescues suicidal woman who jumped into river in Osun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, on Wednesday said it rescued a middle aged woman who jumped into Gbodofon (Osun) River in a suicide bid in Osogbo.

A statement by the Osun NSCDC Spokesperson, ASC Adeleke Kehinde, said officers of the NSCDC command pulled the woman out of the river on Tuesday, after receiving a distress call that someone jumped into the river.

“The Search and Rescue Team of the command received a distress call from a member of the public and in less than ten minutes, our officers were at the scene to rescue the victim.

“The victim, a middle aged woman, was resuscitated and later taken to the hospital for medical attention.” the statement said.

It said the victim, after becoming conscious, explained that she came all the way from Iragbiji to Osogbo to commit suicide by jumping into Gbodofon (Osun) River.

The PRO said the woman added that she took the decision to end her life because she was feeling fire burning in her body and the only way to quench the fire was to jump into Osun River.

Adeleke said the state NSCDC Commandant, Agboola Sunday, commended the Search and Rescue Team for being responsive and bringing to bear their training in disaster management.

“Agboola assured residents of the command’s commitment to protect lives and property, even during emergencies.

“He enjoined residents to take care of their mental health, adding that his men would pay close attention to all the rivers in the state to prevent people from jumping into them to commit suicide.” she said (NAN)

By Olajide Idowu

