NSCDC rescues man, 60, from attack over alleged sexual assault of minors

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, says it has rescued a 60-year-old-man from mob attack for allegedly having unlawful canal knowledge of two female minors.

Its Commandant in the state, Iskilu Akinsanya, made this known on Monday in a statement by Oluwole Olusegun, the Public Relations Officer, in Ibadan.

Akinsanya said the incident happened at Fanawole area of Apete in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said the NSCDC Anti-Human Trafficking at Sango Divisional office got the information from Apete residents at about 9.00a.m and intervened before the suspect was hurt.

“During interrogations and investigation from the alleged victim, it was gathered that the suspect was accused of penetrating the private part of the girls on the account of spiritual healing.

“It took the intervention of NSCDC to rescue the situation when residents of the area were about to set ablaze the man’s house,” Akinsanya said.

He commended people of the area for giving timely information to the corps.

The commandant assured the public that the suspect would be charged to court after completion of investigation.

He urged people not to engage in jungle justice, but to report suspected criminal activities to the NSCDC and other security agencies. (NAN)