NSCDC rescues abandoned day-old-baby in Kwara

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, have saved a day-old-baby girl, abandoned at a dump site, in the early hours of Friday.

The Command’s Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.

Afolabi said the incident occurred at Dokoyirigi Compound, Patigi, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

“In the early hours of Friday, one of our officers at the Patigi Divisional office, was on her way to the office, when she discovered an unidentified baby girl.

“The baby was left in a stinking dump site, located around Dokoyirigi Area, of the town.

“She said the baby, already becoming unconscious, was a girl and the officer quickly took her to the general hospital in Patigi.

“The baby was immediately attended to and her medical condition has stabilised,” Afolabi said.

The Spokesman, however, said efforts were ongoing to arrest the wicked person that left the baby in such a dehumanising condition.

He said a staff of the hospital had signified her intention to adopt the baby, after all the necessary and proper documentation and actions might have taken place. (NAN)

