NSCDC rescues 2 suspects from angry mob in Ilorin

November 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, on Monday saved two suspected phone thieves being lynched by angry mob at Challenge Area, Ilorin.

A statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi and made available to newsmen in llorin, identified the suspects as Yusuf Aboderin, 32 and Mustapha Fatai, 28.

Afolabi said that the suspects, allegedly made a futile attempt to steal a phone belonging to one Olatunji Akibu, who boarded same mini bus with them Oja to Olunlade.

“Luck ran out the two suspects as they attempted to steal the phone the complainant, who raised alarm and attracted passers-by.

resulted into beating the two suspects, before the timely arrival NSCDC patrol team, which rescued them the mob,” he said.

The spokesman said that the two suspects had claimed to be surveyor and bricklayer, respectively.

“The State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla has ordered in the matter, after which the suspects will be charged to court,” Afolabi said. (NAN)

