NSCDC renews fight against kidnappers

March 17, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Nigeria Security and Corps (NSCDC) deployed military trained personnel to combat kidnappers and guarantee security.

Mr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General, NSCDC, gave the hint at the opening of a two-day training workshop for the corps’ state commandants on in Abuja.

Audi said personnel deployed were trained to combat asymmetric warfare, assuring of the corps’ capacity to insecurity.

“Nigeria is experiencing a very serious conflict and conflict is called asymmetric conflict which splits into kidnapping and abduction, among others,” he said.

He also said NSCDC had a very strong collaboration with other security sister agencies in the against insecurity.

He said workshop was cardinal to inter-agency collaboration and conflict management.

“Security agencies to work as a and harness each other’s core competences to build a formidable to face insecurity challenges.

“It is clear the foregoing security agencies to avoid unnecessary rivalry and envy to forge a common front to secure our nation,” he said.(NAN)

