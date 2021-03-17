The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed military trained personnel to combat kidnappers and guarantee security.

Mr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General, NSCDC, gave the hint at the opening of a two-day training workshop for the corps’ state commandants on Wednesday in Abuja.

Audi said that the personnel deployed were trained to combat asymmetric warfare, assuring Nigerians of the corps’ capacity to check insecurity.

“Nigeria is experiencing a very serious conflict and that conflict is called asymmetric conflict which splits into kidnapping and abduction, among others,” he said.

He also said that the NSCDC had a very strong collaboration with other security sister agencies in the fight against insecurity.

He said that the workshop was cardinal to inter-agency collaboration and conflict management.

“Security agencies need to work as a team and harness each other’s core competences to build a formidable team to face insecurity challenges.

“It is clear from the foregoing that security agencies need to avoid unnecessary rivalry and envy to forge a common front to secure our nation,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

