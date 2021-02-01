NSCDC reiterates commitment to tackle clash

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated its commitment to provide security and tackle the clash between herders and farmers in the country. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated its commitment to provide security and tackle the clash between herders and farmers in the country. NSCDC Acting Commandant-General Hillary Madu made the promise during a news conference on Monday in Abuja, saying that more men of the Agro-rangers Unit of the corps had been deployed to communities with herders and farmers clash.

The federal government introduced the Agro-Rangers Unit to protect farmers and their investments from attacks by criminals, especially kidnappers. Madu said that the provision of food by farmers was of paramount importance to the society and so they should be adequately protected. “If there is no food security, the sovereignty of the country will be threatened; the more you push out security threats, the more you get secured,” he said.

He said that the federal government was ready to invest in the Agro-Rangers Unit of the corps for better efficiency and service delivery. Madu also said that the corps has been charged by the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola on professionalism and to suggest to the government on how to avoid and curb the incessant petroleum pipelines explosions witnessed over the years and in recent times.

“The revenue of Nigeria will shoot up when pipelines fire outbreaks reduce and the economy will improve,” he said. He directed the officers to work in line with the core mandate of the corps and to maintain discipline in all it operations.

He also warned men of the corps not to drag the name of the corps into the mud but to justify the salary received monthly. Don’t allow yourself to be used in driving the corps to the ground,” he warned.(NAN)