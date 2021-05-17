NSCDC recovers dead abandoned baby in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, says it the an baby from a waste disposal site Dutse.

The Public Relations Officer corps the state, Mr Adamu Shehu, confirmed this to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) Dutse on Monday.

Shehu said that the was discovered by scavengers at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Takur site quarters.

He said: “On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at about 1030hrs, I personally received a phone call from my plumber who lives Tukur site, Dutse, that what looked like a dead and baby neatly packaged a sack was discovered by a group of while scavenging at a waste disposal site.

“Immediately, the NSCDC response team was mobilised to the scene and on arrival, it was discovered that of the baby was already consumed by fire that was burning at the dump site.

“The baby’s was handed over to the ward head of the area, Malam Bashir Tukur Jinjiri, for burial after due consultations.

He said that no arrest had been made in connection with .

He, however, added that the command had begun thorough investigation with a view to arresting the perpetrators.

“At present, no one been arrested in connection with the .

“The NSCDC state commandant, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, strongly condemned the dastardly act, and given for a thorough investigation to fish out the culprit.(NAN)

