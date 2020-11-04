NSCDC recovers 2 stolen vehicles in Edo

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Edo, on Wednesday announced the recovery of two stolen vehicles by its personnel.

The NSCDC’s image maker, Mr Efosa Ogbebor, made the disclosure in a statement in Benin.

According to Ogbebor, the command had on Tuesday at about 8:00 hours, received an emergency call that a red Toyota Camry with registration number Edo YAB 494 SD, had been snatched at gun point along Sapele road in the Benin metropolis.

He disclosed that the Command immediately dispatched its personnel from the Counter Terrorism Unit for a rescue operation.