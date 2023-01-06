NSCDC recovers 1,100 railway slippers, resolves 500 conflicts in Kaduna State

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, said it’s operatives had recovered 1,100 railway slippers from vandals in 2022 in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSC Habeeb Badamasi said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Badamasi said that the command had also resolved 500 cases through its Peace and Conflict Resolution (PCR) unit.

“We mediated between farmers and herders through our Agro Rangers unit, which could have resulted in loss of lives and properties.

“More than 500 cases were resolved through alternative dispute resolution by the PCR unit,” the command spokesman added.

Badamasi said four suspects were apprehended in connection with the railway slippers while five others were arrested for vandalising electricity armoured cables.

He said that the command had opened more area and divisional offices across the 23 Local governments to enhance its activities in the state.

“It has also trained several officers on weapons handling, as well as deployed officers and men to strategic places and ensured 24-hour patrol across the state within the period under review.”

He said that the state Commandant, Mr Yahaya Adah, had deployed female squad to schools as part of the Safe Schools Initiative.

The spokesman said that the squad would tackle vices among students such as cultism, thuggery, hooliganism, kidnapping, rape, drug addiction, gambling, smoking, alcoholism, among others.

Badamasi said that the commandant had charged the personnel to redouble their efforts in 2023, for peace and stability to reign in the state.

He appealed to citizens of Kaduna state to support the NSCDC with useful and timely information to stem activities of criminals in the state. (NAN)