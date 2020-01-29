NSCDC records 2,360 cases in Kebbi – Commandant

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi Command, on Wednesday said it recorded 2,360 cases in 2019 in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant, Alhaji Sammani Ringim, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi.Ringim said that 1,034 of the cases were criminal in nature, while 1,326 were civil cases.The Commandant, however, said that 1,326 of the cases were amicably resolved within the period under review.“The Operation Department of the command during the period, recorded 1,034 arrests on different criminal cases.

“The cases included theft, burglary, vandalism, fraud, forgery, drug abuse, rape, breach of trust, among others, which were transfered to intelligence and investigation department.“While the Peace and Conflict Resolution unit during the period amicably resolved 1,326 civil cases.

“The cases included family disputes, debts, breach of contractual agreement, land and tenancy disputes, among others, across the state,” he said.Ringim said that the legal department of the command prosecuted 812 of the cases recorded across the 21 local government areas in the state.

He commended the efforts of NSCDC personnel and the public for their cooperation and support.The commandant also solicited for more synergy among sister agencies, to protect lives and property in the state.Similarly, the Deputy Commandant in-charge of Anti- Vandalism Department, Alhaji Sani Anaruwa, said the department prevented fuel diversion and vandalism of electricity facilities worth millions of naira during the period under review.

“We arrested a vehicle conveying 29 bags of foreign rice and transfered them to Nigeria Customs Service in the state during the period under review.

“We arrested three suspected fraudsters who specialized in defrauding public along Kangiwa-Niger Republic border in Kangiwa Local Government Area of the state, within the period,” Anaruwa said.The deputy commandant assured of the command’s commitment to protect lives and properties of the citizens. (NAN)